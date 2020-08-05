Teresa Evette Sellers N. CHARLESTON - Teresa Evette Sellers, 49, of North Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Both her funeral and interment services will be private. A public walk-through viewing will be held on this evening, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2900 Appleton Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. She is survived by her loving daughter, Romona Sellers; adopted son, Anthony Heyward, Jr.; grandchildren: Alex Lorenzo Heath, Jr., Braylon Jeremiah Campbell, and Marlei Chanel Jones; mother, Romona Brightman (Anthony); siblings: Deablo Sellers (Shajuna), Nera Sellers, Dale Sellers (Tisma) and Jannitta Sellers; aunts and uncles: Susie McGee, Mark Flowers, Terry Jones, Stephanie Simmons, Franklin Simmons, David Simmons, and Peggy Simmons and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, William H. Sellers. Family and friends may visit at 2606 Seymour Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston