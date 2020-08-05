1/1
Teresa Evette Sellers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Evette Sellers N. CHARLESTON - Teresa Evette Sellers, 49, of North Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Both her funeral and interment services will be private. A public walk-through viewing will be held on this evening, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2900 Appleton Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. She is survived by her loving daughter, Romona Sellers; adopted son, Anthony Heyward, Jr.; grandchildren: Alex Lorenzo Heath, Jr., Braylon Jeremiah Campbell, and Marlei Chanel Jones; mother, Romona Brightman (Anthony); siblings: Deablo Sellers (Shajuna), Nera Sellers, Dale Sellers (Tisma) and Jannitta Sellers; aunts and uncles: Susie McGee, Mark Flowers, Terry Jones, Stephanie Simmons, Franklin Simmons, David Simmons, and Peggy Simmons and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, William H. Sellers. Family and friends may visit at 2606 Seymour Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Palmetto Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved