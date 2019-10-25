Teresa M. Harr Stroud JOHNS ISLAND - Teresa M. Harr Stroud, 60 of Johns Island passed away October 17, 2019. She was born July 19,1959 in Ashland, KY the oldest daughter of Vernon & Ellie Harr. Teresa is survived by her husband Douglas Stroud, her parents, and her children, Karrie Broadman (IL), Amanda Harrison (Charleston) and Chad Henninger (Billie) of MO. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Stefan, Nick, Logan, Haley, Emily, Maggie, Harvey, Augie, and Hayden and her sisters Pam McKagen, and Jennifer Gray. Memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers donations made be made to Cancer Research P O Box 96024, Washington DC 20090-6024 or an organization of your choice. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 26, 2019