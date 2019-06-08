In Loving Memory Of Terrell Anderson "TJ- TEZO" December 11, 1991~ June 9, 2009 It's Been 10 Years "My Star In Heaven" I am sending a dove to Heaven with a parcel on its wings be careful when you open it, it's full of beautiful things inside are kisses wrapped up in a million hugs to say how much I miss you and to send you all my love. I hold you close within my heart, and there you will remain to walk with me throughout my life until we meet again. Cherished Memories, Momma, Daddy, Timm, Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 9, 2019