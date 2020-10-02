1/1
Terrence Alonzo Heyward
Terrence Alonzo Heyward JOHNS ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mr. Terrence Alonzo Heyward will celebrate his life with a Private Celebration Of Life Service on Monday, October 5, 2020 in Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3914 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston, SC. There will be a walkthrough visitation at the mortuary on Sunday from 5pm-7pm. Mr. Heyward leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Burgess Heyward and Emmajane Q. Heyward; sister, Krystal Heyward; aunts, uncles and host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 Facial Mask is required at visitation and Service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
