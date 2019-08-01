Terrence Singleton Charleston - The family of Mr. Terrence Raynaud Singleton announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 12:00Noon at New Jerusalem COGIC 2929 Louise Dr. N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Carolina Memorial Park. Mr. Singleton was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Rodenia Singleton Bowens. He is survived by his children, Terrence Raynaud Singleton, Jr. (TJ) and Jai'ceon Amair Singleton; his step-father, Isaiah Bowens; his siblings, Shavontae Singleton (Glenn Fyall) and Davontae Singleton; his grandfather, Marshall Smith; his aunts, Oveita Singleton, Sharee Singleton, Marsha "Munch" Singleton (Gerome Rambert); his uncles, David Singleton (Cartrella Washington), Justin Singleton, Edward Singleton (Amberdawn Rambert). Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Terrence is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019