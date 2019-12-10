|
|
Terri Flood Oliver Charleston - Terri Flood Oliver, 56, of Charleston, SC, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at her home. She was born August 10, 1963 in Charleston, SC to Doris Ridgeway Flood and the late Charles Jervey Flood, Sr. She was a 1981 graduate of Middleton High School and was the youngest of six children. She loved her family and her pets, and was expecting her first grandchild in March. Terri is survived by her daugher, Sara Oliver; her son, Coby Oliver; her mother, Doris Flood; her brothers Bucky Flood, and Michael Flood and his wife Tina; her sister, Sheryl Flood; her sister-in-law, Susan Flood; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Flood, Sr.; her sister, Diane Manning; and her brother, Donnie Flood. She will be remembered with Visitation at James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 S. Main St, Summerville, SC on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. A funeral service will begin at 7 o'clock. Flowers will be accepted. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 11, 2019