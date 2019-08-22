Terry "Twin" Bailey HANAHAN - Terry "Twin" Bailey, 50 entered into eternal rest Monday night, August 19, 2019 in his home in Hanahan, SC. He leaves behind his mother, Katie Hammond; wife, Brandy S. Bailey; daughter, Alexis Bailey; stepson, Darin Todd; 2 brothers Jerry "Twin" Bailey and Ronald L.B. Bailey. Aunts; Pareola Higgins and husband, Willie, Rhonda Brown, Thelma & Brenda Bailey, Janie Franklin and husband, Edmond, Wanda Smith and husband, Terry. Uncles; Alex Mitchell, John Culton and wife, Juanita, Robert Bailey and wife, Shirley, Isaac, Abraham, and Morris Bailey; nephews, Jerry and RJ Bailey JR.; Nieces, Kristiana and Kierston Bailey; and numerous cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Harold Brown, and grandparents Thomas and Thelma Bailey. Terry was born in Charleston, SC on April 04, 1969. He was hard worker and employed by Immaculate Reflections for over 20 years. Terry was a devoted family member and friend. He had a kind soul, was always smiling and willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. A funeral service is scheduled for 12:00 pm on Friday, August 23rd, 2019 at Simplicity Funeral Services 281 Treeland Drive, Ladson, SC 29456 Rev. Willie Higgins will officiate. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019