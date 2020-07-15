Terry J. Walker N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Terry J. Walker are invited to attend his public viewing on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Walker is survived by his wife, Doreatha Walker; mother, Alverna Bennett; children, Lanard Walker, Dewayne Walker, Shawn Walker, Tiffany Edwards, and Terrence Edwards; 19 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kim Bennett and Genine Bennett; one brother, Donald Pierce; seven sisters-in-law and four brothers-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
