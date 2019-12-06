Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Terry Joseph Dennis Sr.


1985 - 2019
Terry Joseph Dennis Sr. Obituary
Terry Joseph Dennis, Sr. Moncks Corner - Terry Joseph "TJ" Dennis, Sr., 34, of Moncks Corner, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his residence. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. TJ was born on May 25, 1985 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Joseph Malisauskas and Suzy Dennis Mitchum. He was on the Summerville High School rifle team from 2000-2004. He was a Fabricating Supervisor for Carolina Water Works. He enjoyed duck hunting, gator hunting and bow fishing with his constant companion Blue. Surviving in addition to his mother, Suzy and Larry Mitchum are: fiance, Tawnie Kirven of Moncks Corner; son, Terry Joseph "TJ" Dennis, Jr. of Moncks Corner, three siblings: Melissa Dixson (Ray) of Summerville, Michelle Mitchum (Jason) of Summerville, and Kayla Schlaefer (Jeremy) of Goose Creek; and grandmother, Marie Metts of Jedburg. In addition to his father Joseph he was predeceased by grandparents, Effie and Johnny Johnson. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 7, 2019
