Terry Lee Keller, 68, of Moncks Corner, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at MUSC. He was born February 26, 1951 in North Charleston, to Hubert and Annette Reagan Keller, they survive. He worked as a Marine Machinist at the Charleston Naval Shipyard until its closing. He continued working as a maintenance man for KFC until his illness in 2019. Terry loved golfing, NASCAR and watching football. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his three grandchildren, Kinsley, Lucy, and Evan. In addition to his parents, Terry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jennie Wadford Keller, three children, Sean (Tiffany) Keller, of North Charleston, Heather (Jaime) Banda, of Moncks Corner, and Terry "TK" (Saskia) Keller, of Summerville, his three grandchildren, Kinsley and Evan Keller, and LucyKay Banda, one brother, Kenny (Carey) Keller, of North Charleston, and two sisters, Susie (Steve) Childress, of Huger and Karen (Johnny) Savage, of Hanahan. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home (7113 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston) with a funeral service following at 3:30 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 12, 2019