Terry Moses Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mr. Terry Moses and those of his wife, Annie L. Moses; those of his children, Shavasco Anderson, Jason Brown, Essence Walker and Vinyette Moses; those of his parents, David & Annie Mae Moses; those of his siblings, Essie (Burmie) Bell, Sherald Moses, Leroy Moses, Wanda Moses, David Moses, Angela (Ellis) Singleton and Richard (Joni) Alston; and those of his mother-in-law, Betty Walker are invited to attend his home going service on Friday, July 5, 2019, 11:00AM at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Garden. Mr. Moses will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 4, 2019