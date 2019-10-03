Terry Parker N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Terry Omar Parker and those of his parents, Henrietta & Terry Parker, Sr.; those of his siblings, Kendell Mood, Taurean Parker (Tiffany), Timothy Parker, Wendy Anderson (David) and Mekia Bradford (Sherman) are invited to attend his home going service on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 12:00 Noon at Charity Missionary Baptist Church, 1544 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Cherry Hill Cemetery, Ladson, SC. Mr. Parker will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 7:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019