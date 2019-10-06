Terry Wayne Jenkins CHARLESTON - Services for Terry Wayne Jenkins were held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation was held 3:00-4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Jenkins, 52, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at MUSC in Charleston. Born in Loris, SC, April 12, 1967, he was the son of Annie Caulder Jenkins and the late Joe Byrd Jenkins. Survivors include his wife, of 30 years, Robin L. Jenkins of Charleston, SC; daughters, Courtney Lyn Jenkins and Shyanna Jaide Jenkins, both of Charleston, SC; mother, Annie Caulder Jenkins of Dillon; sisters and brother, Judy Hursey of Lake View, Ronnie Harrelson of Lando, SC, Kay During, Lisa Jenkins and Jo Ann Jenkins, all of Charleston, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 7, 2019