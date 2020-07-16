1/1
TGst Hezekiah (RET) Kithcart Jr.
(RET) TGst Hezekiah Kithcart, Jr. CHARLESTON - (RET) TGst HEZEKIAH KITHCART, JR., 89, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The relatives and friends of Retired TGst Hezekiah Kithcart, Jr., are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Sunset memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC 29418. A public viewing will be held, Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC 29401. 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. He is survived by his wife, Mabel G. Kithcart, son, Monty Kithcart (Roberta), grandson, E-6 Kevin Kithcart, great-granddaughter, Ailah Kithcart and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe Street, Charleston, SC 29403. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
