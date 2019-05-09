Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thaddeus "Ted" Bibbs Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thaddeus "Ted" Bibbs, Jr. MT. PLEASANT -Thaddeus "Ted" Bibbs, Jr., 89, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, died peacefully Wednesday, May 8th. His funeral service will take place Tuesday, May 14th at 11:00 AM in the Historic Church of Christ Church, Mt. Pleasant (2304 Highway 17 North). Interment will be private. Ted was born in Chicago on May 5, 1930, to Thaddeus Bibbs, Sr., and Inez Adams. He served during the Korean War as an aviation mechanic in the United States Air Force. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Chicago where he worked for several years with a local railroad company. His wife, Gloria, was nationally recognized as one of the top African-American fashion designers in the country, and her work was regularly featured in Ebony magazine. Ted and Gloria moved to Tampa, where they opened their own successful fashion design business. Gloria designed, and Ted ran the company. They retired in Mt. Pleasant several years ago where they were well-loved by their Christ Church parish family. Ted was preceded in death in 2017 by his wife of 63 years, Gloria Bibbs. He is survived by family friend and faithful caregiver, Deon Nick, of Mt. Pleasant. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 10, 2019

