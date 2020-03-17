|
Thayer Nicoli Lecque Goose Creek - Thayer Nicoli Lecque, 39, of Goose Creek, SC, an administrator with the Office of Civilian Resource Operations, US Coast Guard Headquarters, the mother of Kennedy A. "Ken" Lecque, daughter of the late Arnold Lecque, Jr., and Virginia White Jamison, sister of Felicia Ann Lecque went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The home going service for Ms. Lecque will take place on Thursday, March 19, 2020, 12:00 noon at Charity Missionary Baptist Church, 1544 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC. The visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the funeral home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will be private. Memorial messages may be left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Telephone: (843)554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 18, 2020