The Honorable Bernard Rodolph Fielding, Sr. CHARLESTON - The Honorable Bernard Rodolph Fielding, Sr., 88, Retired Probate Court Judge, Attorney At Law and Funeral Director, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 9, 2020. A Public viewing will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. His Graveside Service will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 11:00a.m. at Unity and Friendship Cemetery, Cunnington Avenue, Charleston, SC. He is survived by his wife of sixty three years, Conchita Lawson Fielding, son, Bernard R. Fielding, Jr. (Jaycie), daughter, Constance F. Fielding, granddaughters, Deja and Madison, two great-grandsons, a host of other relatives, (staff of Fielding Home for Funerals) and friends.
