Tracie Williams-Gathers GOOSE CREEK - The relatives and friends of Tracie Williams-Gathers, 40, of Goose Creek, SC are invited to attend her Home Going Services on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11:00AM at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. Interment will be in Cayce Cemetery, Goose Creek, SC, directed by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone 843-824-9990. Leroy Rivers, Manager; Rev. Michael Alston, Assistant Manager. There will be a wake service on this Monday, March 9, 2020, from 6-8PM at the church. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her husband, John M. Gathers, Jr; her daughters: Chantell M. Pinckney, Jada M. Morgan and Jiohna Gathers all of Goose Creek, SC; parents: Theodore Williams, Jr. and Chaplin Elaine Barnett; sisters: Tawana Williams-Warren (Bobby), Tenese Williams and Tierra Williams; brother, Theodore Williams, III; grandmother Florence Barnett; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh.com or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 9, 2020
