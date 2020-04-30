The relatives of Jessie Dingle will celebrate his life (Karen) Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share The's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessie Dingle, Sr. MT. PLEASANT - The relatives of Mr. Jessie Dingle, Sr. will celebrate his life at a private funeral service on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Interment: Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Those left to cherish Jessie's memory are his sons, Jessie Dingle, Jr., of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Gregory Dingle of Columbia, SC; and Jeffery Dingle (Karen) of North Charleston, SC; three daughters, Lavern Capers (Harold), and Vi Ann Alston (Jackie) both of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Angela Dingle of Charleston, SC; daughter-in-law, Glendora Jefferson, of Goose Creek, SC; goddaughters, Sylvia Mc Duffie and Evangelist Patricia Wright; grandchildren, Marvin Scriven, Julisa Williams, (Travis) Paisley Dingle, Curtis Jefferson, Jr., Tyler Capers, Hale' Alston, and Donnavan Jefferson; six great-grands; three sisters, Susie Ravenel, Elenora Hamilton both of Charleston, SC; and JoAnn Ravenel of Jamaica, New York; two sisters-in-law, Loretta McNeal and Lucille Jefferson; brother-in-law, Harold Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429, (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Charleston
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved