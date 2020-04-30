Jessie Dingle, Sr. MT. PLEASANT - The relatives of Mr. Jessie Dingle, Sr. will celebrate his life at a private funeral service on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Interment: Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Those left to cherish Jessie's memory are his sons, Jessie Dingle, Jr., of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Gregory Dingle of Columbia, SC; and Jeffery Dingle (Karen) of North Charleston, SC; three daughters, Lavern Capers (Harold), and Vi Ann Alston (Jackie) both of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Angela Dingle of Charleston, SC; daughter-in-law, Glendora Jefferson, of Goose Creek, SC; goddaughters, Sylvia Mc Duffie and Evangelist Patricia Wright; grandchildren, Marvin Scriven, Julisa Williams, (Travis) Paisley Dingle, Curtis Jefferson, Jr., Tyler Capers, Hale' Alston, and Donnavan Jefferson; six great-grands; three sisters, Susie Ravenel, Elenora Hamilton both of Charleston, SC; and JoAnn Ravenel of Jamaica, New York; two sisters-in-law, Loretta McNeal and Lucille Jefferson; brother-in-law, Harold Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429, (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.