Thedoisa G. Smalls RIDGEVILLE, SC - Mrs. Thedoisa G. Smalls, 88, of Ridgeville, South Carolina (Club House Community), wife of the late Mr. T. S. Smalls, Sr., entered into eternal rest Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She is survived by his loving children: Corine Horlback, T. S. Smalls, Jr. (Barbara), Virgie Sanders (James), Christine Miller (Harold) and Gerline Mazyck (Clarence); grandchildren: Tyra Berry, Travis Smalls (Tedra), Daniel Horlback, Alison Cleveland (Erick) and James Sanders, III; a host of great-grandchildren; siblings: Edna G. Simmons (Herbert, deceased), Theodore Geddis, and Dorothy L. Geddis; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Manigault, Irene Geddis and Wilhemenia Geddis and a host of other loving relatives and sympathetic friends. She was also preceded in death by nine siblings. The family will be receiving friends 827 Summers Dr., Ridgeville, SC 29472. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC. 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403 - OFFICE: 843.727.1230.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 22, 2019