Thelbert Lee Almond Charleston - On Saturday, October 19, 2019, Thelbert Lee Almond died in Charleston, S.C at the age of 91. Thelbert was born on September 29, 1928 in Lynchburg, Va. to the late James Leonard Almond and Nellie May Huffman Almond. He graduated E.C. Glass High School in 1946. After trade school where he learned to be a machinist, Thelbert joined the Navy and served for 21 years before retiring as Senior Chief. After retirement from the Navy, he taught at the Murray Vocational School in Charleston for nearly nine years. Thelbert was an athlete, craftsman, sportsman, and gunsmith who was most comfortable working in the background. He turned chunks of wood and metal into a variety of beautiful things from muzzleloaders to furniture, and then took great delight in giving these works of art to family and friends to use and display. He freely shared his gifts with others and took pride in watching them grow and become successful. This led him to teach at Murray and keep in contact with many of his students long after they graduated. It was also why he assisted the Citadel Pistol Team, a role he enjoyed for years. Thelbert was an active member of Cherokee Place United Methodist Church where he served as head of ushers for several years. He enjoyed working around the church on projects, in making items that are used in services today, and in being the chief biscuit cook for Sunday morning breakfast. As always, he was a man working behind the scenes doing things to help others. Thelbert was preceded in death by his wife Mildred Jennings Almond and one brother, James Waverly Almond. He is survived by four nieces and one nephew who will forever fondly remember the times spent with him and Mildred. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 11am at Cherokee Place UMC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cherokee UMC at P.O. Box 70396, North Charleston, SC, 29415. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 10AM in the Church Youth Center. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 23, 2019

