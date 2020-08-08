1/1
Thelma Anglin
Thelma Anglin Charleston - Thelma Anglin, almost 94, went to be with the Lord on August 6, 2020 in Charleston, SC. Thelma moved from Greenville, SC to Summerville after the death of her loving husband, Robert Anglin, in 1995. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, reading & gardening. Thelma was a faithful caregiver to her mother for many years and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed. Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Kathy Taylor of Summerville, SC and Janis Jackson & husband, Dan of Kingsport, TN; two granddaughters, Joy Taylor McBride & husband, Tim, and Bonnie Taylor Britt & husband, Randy; four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews. The family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring staff of White Oak Manor of Charleston and Hospice of Charleston for their loving care and dedication. Visitation will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1:30 PM with a funeral service at 2:00 PM at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Greenville, SC. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery West. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodlawn-fh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
