Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 767-8057
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Muirheid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Ann Murphy Muirheid


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Ann Murphy Muirheid Obituary
Thelma Ann Murphy Muirheid GOOSE CREEK - On January 11, 2020 Thelma Anne Murphy Muirheid, born August 28, 1950 passed away. She is survived by her husband of forty five years, Roger C. Muirheid; Children, Francis Combs, Will Muirheid, Elizabeth Roberson; daughter-in-law, Heather Muirheid; son- in-law David Roberson Jr., and grandchildren, Lauren Burcham, Hannah Roberson, Emma Roberson, Wyatt Muirheid, Paisley Muirheid, and Cora Anne Muirheid. Anne was a South Carolina native with a passion for teaching children for over twenty five years. Her devoted service to her community and family will be missed. A private gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Harvest Free Medical Clinic at 1670 Drydock Ave., Bldg 10 B, North Charleston, SC 29403. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -