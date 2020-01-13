|
|
Thelma Ann Murphy Muirheid GOOSE CREEK - On January 11, 2020 Thelma Anne Murphy Muirheid, born August 28, 1950 passed away. She is survived by her husband of forty five years, Roger C. Muirheid; Children, Francis Combs, Will Muirheid, Elizabeth Roberson; daughter-in-law, Heather Muirheid; son- in-law David Roberson Jr., and grandchildren, Lauren Burcham, Hannah Roberson, Emma Roberson, Wyatt Muirheid, Paisley Muirheid, and Cora Anne Muirheid. Anne was a South Carolina native with a passion for teaching children for over twenty five years. Her devoted service to her community and family will be missed. A private gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Harvest Free Medical Clinic at 1670 Drydock Ave., Bldg 10 B, North Charleston, SC 29403. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 14, 2020