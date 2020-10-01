Mother Thelma Bowman JACKSONBORO, SC - Mother Thelma Bowman, 86, of Jacksonboro, SC, gained her eternal wings on Wednesday, September 8, 2020. Public visitation for the late Mrs. Thelma Campbell Bowman will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. at the mortuary. Graveside services will conclude on Saturday October 3, 2020 @ Eleven O'clock in the morning at the Primus Ward Cemetery on Old Military Road in Adams Run, SC. Facial masks as well as social distancing practices will be *strictly* enforced during the visitation and celebration of life. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
