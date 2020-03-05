Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
Thelma Brown Sumpter


1919 - 2020
Thelma Brown Sumpter Obituary
Thelma Brown Sumpter Charleston - Mrs. Thelma Brown Sumpter, 100, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 Residence: 193 Smith St., Charleston, SC 29403. Mrs. Sumpter is the widow of Presiding Elder Benjamin F. Sumpter; mother of Mrs. Thelma Craig (Irvine), Mr. Benjamin Sumpter, II (Shirley), Mrs. Cleo Simmons, Mrs. Rose Marie Washington (Samuel), Mr. Marcus Sumpter (Louise), Mrs. Vandrena Vanderwaall, and Mrs. Trudi Davis; the sister of Mrs. Julia Brown; and the grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Sumpter was a retired Piano Music Teacher, and a retired School Teacher for The Reid Center, Morris Brown AME Church, and Ebenezer AME Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020
