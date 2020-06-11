Thelma Brown Sumpter
Thelma Brown Sumpter CHARLESTON - The relatives of Mrs. Thelma Brown Sumpter will hold a walk through visitation on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church, 61 Church St., Charleston, SC 29403. The parking lot entrance is at 48 Meeting St. Interment: Humane and Friendly Cemetery. Mrs. Sumpter is survived by her children: Mrs. Thelma Craig (Irvine), Mr. Benjamin Sumpter, II (Shirley), Mrs. Cleo Simmons, Mrs. Rose Marie Washington (Samuel), Mr. Marcus Sumpter (Louise), Mrs. Vandrena Vanderwaall, and Mrs. Trudi Davis; sister, Mrs. Julia Brown; 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great- grandchildren. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Charleston
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
