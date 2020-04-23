Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Corley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Corley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Corley Obituary
Thelma Corley Charleston - Mrs Thelma L. Corley passed away on April 19, 2020, in Baltimore, Maryland. Those of her children; Patricia Jones, Ethel Joy, Derrick Joy and Laquetta Joy, other relatives are invited to a walk through on Friday, April 24, 2020, 6:00 - 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. She will be laid to rest in a Private ceremony on Sat, April 25, 2020. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave., N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -