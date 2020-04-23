|
Thelma Corley Charleston - Mrs Thelma L. Corley passed away on April 19, 2020, in Baltimore, Maryland. Those of her children; Patricia Jones, Ethel Joy, Derrick Joy and Laquetta Joy, other relatives are invited to a walk through on Friday, April 24, 2020, 6:00 - 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. She will be laid to rest in a Private ceremony on Sat, April 25, 2020. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave., N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 24, 2020