Thelma Denton Ford Edisto Island - Thelma Denton Ford, 92, of Edisto Island, South Carolina, widow of William "Bill" Gerald Ford, entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 6, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 115 W. Church Street, at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Piedmont Cemetery, 121 Piedmont Road, Bishopville, SC 29010. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in Stuhr's Downtown Chapel and again on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service at the church. Thelma was born November 15, 1926, in Lee County, South Carolina, daughter of the late Herman Baum Denton and John Dallas Denton. She was an Office Manager at Atlantic Pest and Termite Management, Inc. Thelma was a charter member of Epworth United Methodist Church. She loved to travel, especially to South Dakota where she hosted hunters every pheasant season for 17 years. She loved visiting Israel and made three trips to the Holy Land. Thelma is survived by her two sons: Rev. Julian R. Ford (Jane) of Seneca, SC, and William T. "Ted" Ford (Rosemary), of Edisto Island, SC; daughter-in-law, Sherry Ford; seven grandchildren: Parker Ford (Cheryl), Marc Ford, Rosemary Ford Bonham (Brad), Todd Ford (Brandi), Maegan Ford Bell (Doug), Hunter Ford (Melissa), Elizabeth Ford Foxworth (Shawn); two sisters: Betty Langston of Delzell, SC and Nancy McLeod of Sumter, SC; and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons: Tommy Ford and Denny Ford. Memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, 1540 Camp Road, Charleston, SC 29412 or Edisto Island United Methodist Church, 8193 Palmetto Road, Edisto Island, SC 29438. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 9, 2019