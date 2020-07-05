1/1
Thelma Gibson Charleston - Mrs. Thelma Elizabeth Gibson, 98, of Charleston, entered into eternal rest Friday, June 26, 2020 at her residence. Viewing for Mrs. Gibson is at the funeral home Monday July 6, 2020, 5:00 to 7:00 pm. The Graveside Service for Mother Gibson is 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. She is the beloved mother of James Allen Gibson (Kim), Rev. Edward Lee Gibson (Sis. Sharon), Malachi Gibson (Louise) and Nathaniel Gibson (Eileen). She is a grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS, (843)722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

