Thelma Hamilton President Charleston - Mrs. Thelma Hamilton President, 73, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 24, 2020 Residence: 165-A Gordon St., Charleston, SC 29403. Mrs. President is the wife of Mr. Willie President; mother of Mrs. Kim Wright, Mr. Jamaal President, and the late Talwanna President; grandmother of Zoe` Wright; and the sister of Mr. James Hamilton, Mrs. Lula Evelyn, Ms. Cynthia Hamilton, and the late Mrs. Clara M. Mitchell. Mrs. President was a retired Daycare Worker. Condolences may be left for the family in the digital guestbook at www.wmsmithmcnelafuneralhome.com
