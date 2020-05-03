Thelma Hutchinson Edwards MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Thelma Hutchinson Edwards, those of her husband, the late Walter Edwards, Sr., their children, Walter Edwards, Jr. (Debra), Armond Edwards, Saundra Edwards, Angela Edwards, Constance Edwards and the late Melvin Hutchinson, 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, invite you to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held Monday May 4, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 3 to May 4, 2020.