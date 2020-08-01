Thelma Laverne Brown James IslanD - Mrs. Thelma Brown of James Island, SC entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Mrs. Brown was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James and Sammie Lee Hutchinson, the wife of the late Earl Brown, Sr., she leaves to cherish her memory, children, Mrs. Donita Brown-Jordan (Linard) of Beacon Falls, CT, Ms. Linda Brown and significant other Fred of Bronx, NY, Mr. Earl Brown Jr. of Charleston, SC, Mr. Troy Brown and significant other Rakeyia of North Carolina, Grandchildren, Mrs. Shonda Williams (Rickey) of Frisco, TX, Mr. Earl Brown III of Atlanta, GA, Mr. Linard Jordan Jr., and significant other, Shunee of Danbury, CT, Mr. Anthony Brown, Ms. Linda Brown III, and Ms. Donita Brown II of Norfork, Virginia and five beautiful great-grandchildren, her siblings, Mrs.Ca
rol Bankston (James), Reverend Brenda Thornhill (Ronald), Mrs. Terry (George) Ford, Mrs. Trudy Brown (Bartaholomew), Ms. Karen Hutchinson and Mr. Ronald Hutchinson (Eula), and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Private Graveside Services will be held on Monday, August 03, 2020 10:00 AM at the Payne Cemetery, James Island, South Carolina. Friends may leave memorial messages for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com
. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue North Charleston, South Carolina. Tel: (843)554-2117; Fax (843)554-2119
charleston