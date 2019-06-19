Thelma Louise Westpont-Jones MT. PLEASANT - Mrs. Thelma Louise Westpoint-Jones, 84, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 15, 2019. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in Cainhoy Miracle Revival Center, 2706 Cainhoy Rd., Huger, SC 29450. She will be laid to rest in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Rd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Family will receive friends this evening at the mortuary from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. She is survived by her loving children: Narleane Jones-Greene (John), Alfred Jones, Jr., (Inez), Deborah Jones-Robinson (Shirrell), Rodney Jones, Kellease Jones-Hayes, Ami'en Jones (Tierra) and Armien Jones (Tammy); brother, Charles Robinson; sisters-in-law, Mae Jones and Barbara F. Calvary; 25 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and a host of other loving relatives and sympathetic friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sgt. Alfred Jones, Sr. (USAF Ret.) and her daughter, Gwendolyn Alfreda Jones. Relatives and friends may visit at: 343 5th Ave., Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 - FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 20, 2019