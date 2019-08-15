|
Thelma Miller Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Thelma Miller are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Rosemont Baptist Church, 1856 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband, John Miller, Sr; children, Mary Simmons, Sylvia Wine (Michael), Shirley Simmons (James), June Mitchell, John Miller, Jr. and Eric Miller (Vera); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Deleston, Victoria Lawson (Sam), and Susie Perry (Dea. I. D.); brothers, Charles Simmons and Leon Simmons; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019