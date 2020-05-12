Thelma Richardson-Wade
Thelma Richardson-Wade Baltimore, MD - Mrs. Thelma Richardson-Wade, 87, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 8, 2020. Residence: Baltimore Maryland, formerly of Huger, South Carolina. Mrs. Wade was preceded by her husband Herman Wade Sr.; mother of, Ruthalee Edwards, Herman Wade Jr., Beulah Maultsby (Edwin), Linda Harvey (Steven), Joe Wade (Barbara), Roy Wade, Darlene Wade, Theresa Poole (Darnell), Michelle Smith (Christopher) and the late Gary L. Wade; sister of, Leo Richardson (Helen), Arthur Henry Richardson (Rev. Rose), Sara Crawford, Abraham Richardson (Myrtle), Sammie Richardson (Emily) and David Richardson (Rev. Victoria). Mrs. Wade was employed with St. Joseph's Hospital in Townsend, Maryland; she was a Dietary Cook. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 North Awendaw SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
