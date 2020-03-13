Home

THELMA RUTH WILLIAMS

THELMA RUTH WILLIAMS In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of THELMA RUTH WILLIAMS March 21, 1930 ~ March 14, 2017 To Our Mother in Heaven If roses grow in Heaven Lord, Please pick a bunch for us. Place them in our Mother's arms and tell her they're from us. Tell her that we love and miss her, and when she turns to smile. Place a kiss upon her cheeks and hold her for awhile. Because remembering her is easy, We do it everyday But there's an ache within our heart that will never go away. Sadly missed by children Timothy, Lolita, Maurice, Jennifer, Randy, sister Gloria Thompson, Grands, Great-Grands and other relatives.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 14, 2020
