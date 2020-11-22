Thelma Whaley Charleston - Mrs. Thelma D. Whaley, 92, of James Island, entered into eternal rest Thursday, November 19, 2020. She is the wife of the late Mr. Joseph W. Whaley. A Walk Through with Viewing for Mrs. Whaley is Tuesday 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 620 Rutledge Ave. A PRIVATE Graveside service to celebrate her life is 11:00 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. James Presbyterian Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Whaley is survived by her daughters, Loudes W. Smalls, Anginita W. Boone and Jozetta W. Marshall (Keith); five grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; her sister, Zetta Mae Evans; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be sent to www.dorothyshff.com
. Arrangements by DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843)722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston