|
|
Thelma Young Ware Shoals, SC - Thelma Ashley Crawford Young, 100, of S. Greenwood Avenue, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at Sandpiper Courtyard Assisted Living in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Born in Greenwood County, SC on October 19, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Thomas Ashley, Jr. and Florence Lillian O'Dell Ashley. She was first married to the late Thomas Adger Crawford, who predeceased her in 1961. She then married James William Young, who also predeceased her. She was a member of Ware Shoals First Baptist Church. She was a 1936 graduate of Ware Shoals High School where she was a charter member and the first person to be installed into the Beta Club. She retired from Southern Executive Offices, Riegel Textile Corporation, where she worked as an award-winning accountant. She was inducted into the Quarter Century Club in 1979. Surviving are her daughter, Rebecca (Dr. Paul, III) Pritchard of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., five grandchildren, Nancy (Edward) Jackson of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Paul (Nancie) Pritchard IV, of Raleigh, NC, Matthew Pritchard of Atlanta, GA, Ronald (Amy) O'Dell of Jacksonville, FL, and Greg (Anna) O'Dell of Easley, SC. Also surviving are eight great- grandchildren: Ashley, Rebecca, and Julia Jackson; Annabelle Pritchard, Katelyn and Jackson O'Dell, Gabriel O'Dell, and Katie Wood, a great-great-granddaughter Adrianna Temple, and her son-in-law, Ronnie (Raz) O'Dell of Ware Shoals. She was predeceased by a daughter, Nancy O'Dell, an infant son, three brothers, Bill, John, and Harold Ashley, and six sisters, Louise Young, Ellen Booth, Nan Ashley, Fannie Mae Black, Corinne Ashley and Mary Porter. Private funeral services will be held on Saturday March 28, 2020 at Parker White Funeral Home Chapel, Ware Shoals with CDR Ronald O'Dell and Rev Leon Jones officiating. Soloist will be Phil Ashley. Burial will be private. The family requests that due to the current limits on assembly imposed by Covid-19, those who are not family members or participating in the service may watch the service after 5 PM on Saturday online at ParkerWhitePruitt.com. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646. Parker-White Funeral Home, Ware Shoals, in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 25, 2020