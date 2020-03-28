Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Service
To be announced at a later date
Theodore Albert Bernados Johns Island - Theodore Albert Bernados, 52, of Johns Island, South Carolina, husband of Tammy Heart Bernados, entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 14, 2020. Due to the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service must be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Theodore (Taber or Ted) was born June 26, 1967 in Adak, Alaska, son of Teodulo Catambay Bernados and the late Jessica Peloquin Bernados. First and foremost, Taber loved the Lord and demonstrated true servant leadership with a passion for reaching the lost. His boisterous, bigger-than-life laugh and even bigger hugs were tools used to win souls to God. He was an avid and formidable fisherman, Harley-Davidson enthusiast, self-proclaimed Iron Chef, major hockey fan and a true prayer warrior. He is survived by his wife, Tammy (Heart) Bernados of Johns Island, SC; daughter, Nikki Calvert-Andrew (Jonny), Greenbrae, CA, son: Mathew Wilson Phoenix Esperitu of Phoenix, AZ, father, Teodulo Bernados of Johns Island, SC, sisters, Prisca Denton (Jeff) of Charleston, SC and Kathy Goerdt (Jeff) of Glendale Heights, Il and brother, Teo-Anthony "Tony" Bernados (Donna) of Evans, GA. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 29, 2020
