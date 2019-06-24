Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Francis Brown United Methodist Church
2517 Corona Street
North Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
New Francis Brown United Methodist Church
2517 Corona Street
North Charleston, SC
Theodore Givens N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Theodore Robert "Ted" Givens are invited to attend his Funeral Service 12:00 PM, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at New Francis Brown United Methodist Church, 2517 Corona Street, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Promiseland Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Givens is survived by his mother, Claudette G. Edwards; grandmother, Beatrice M. Givens; children, De'Onatrae (Stephanie) Brown, Rahein (Monica) Thompson and Danielle (Jason) Newsome; siblings, Daniel Edwards, Marcus Edwards and Avril Edwards; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 25, 2019
