Theodore Givens N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Theodore Robert "Ted" Givens are invited to attend his Funeral Service 12:00 PM, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at New Francis Brown United Methodist Church, 2517 Corona Street, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Promiseland Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Givens is survived by his mother, Claudette G. Edwards; grandmother, Beatrice M. Givens; children, De'Onatrae (Stephanie) Brown, Rahein (Monica) Thompson and Danielle (Jason) Newsome; siblings, Daniel Edwards, Marcus Edwards and Avril Edwards; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 25, 2019