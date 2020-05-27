Theodore H. Pettersen Jr.
1935 - 2020
Theodore H. Pettersen, Jr. Charleston - Theodore Hamlin 'Teddy' Pettersen, Jr., 85, husband of Sandra Prince Pettersen, of Charleston, SC passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. They shared 57 years together. Teddy was born in Charleston, SC on March 2, 1935. He was the son of Theodore Hamlin Pettersen, Sr. and Rosina Droze Pettersen. He graduated from Charleston High School in 1953 and from The Citadel in 1957, with a degree in business administration. Teddy became a Harbor Pilot and worked for Charleston Branch Pilots Association until he retired. He was a member of the Country Club of Charleston, the Charleston Yacht Club, Omar Shrine Temple, the Masons and Master Mates and Pilots. Teddy was also a member of the Elks Lodge, where he became their Exalted Ruler. He loved The Citadel, golf, fishing and hunting. Teddy loved to go to horse-shows, watch his daughters ride and always loved going to Citadel football games. Teddy is survived by his wife, Sandra Prince Pettersen; two daughters, Sandie Pettersen Jackson and her husband, Andy, and Cynthia Pettersen Thrower and four grandchildren: Ashley Elizabeth Jackson, William Andrew Jackson, Jr., Marybeth Thrower and William Theodore Thrower. He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore Hamlin Pettersen, Sr.; his mother, Rosina Droze Pettersen and his sister, Gurine Pettersen Weston. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore H. Pettersen, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 3:00 PM, Sunday, May 31, 2020, Cryptside, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sandra and Teddy Pettersen Football Memorial Scholarship, c/o The Citadel Brigadier Foundation, 171 Moultrie St, Charleston, SC 29409. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
