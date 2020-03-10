|
|
In Loving Memory Of THEODORE JENKINS November 10, 1927~March 11, 2001 Will the Real Black American Please Stand They changed the rules, but you could still play the game. You knew they didn't want you there, but you stayed anyway. They said you couldn't win, but you finished out in front. You sensed there was danger, but you stood to be counted. They said, "Never", and you said, "Now". Barriers were placed, but you learned to jump higher. They thought they had locked you out, but you found the key. The "For Sale" sign was taken down, but you moved in next door. They said, "Uh uh", and you said, "Mm hmm". Someone else was given the job, but you found another one. They thought you were down, but you rose back up. You were surrounded by hatefulness, but you had God at your side. They said, "White", and you said, "Try Black". Mona Lake Jones We miss you, Nathlyn and Family
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020