Theodore Kermith Williams CHARLESTON - Ted Williams, 75, of Charleston, loving son, father, brother and friend, passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Ted was born on July 6, 1944 in Charleston, SC. He was the son of the late Henry Bass Williams and Julia Kennedy Williams. He graduated from Bishop England ('62) and the Univ of SC ('66). He is preceded in death by his daughter, Dafney Williams. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer and son, Grant, his grandchildren, Morgan, Phoebe, Jackson and Nate, brother, Donald (Martie), niece, Michael (Joseph) and his grandniece, Elliott. A funeral mass will be held at Ted's beloved St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd, Charleston at 11:00am on June 3. All are welcome to the service. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent in Ted's memory to: Lowcountry Food Bank 2856 Azalea Dr, N Charleston, SC 29405. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 30 to May 31, 2020.