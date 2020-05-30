Theodore Kermith Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore Kermith Williams CHARLESTON - Ted Williams, 75, of Charleston, loving son, father, brother and friend, passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Ted was born on July 6, 1944 in Charleston, SC. He was the son of the late Henry Bass Williams and Julia Kennedy Williams. He graduated from Bishop England ('62) and the Univ of SC ('66). He is preceded in death by his daughter, Dafney Williams. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer and son, Grant, his grandchildren, Morgan, Phoebe, Jackson and Nate, brother, Donald (Martie), niece, Michael (Joseph) and his grandniece, Elliott. A funeral mass will be held at Ted's beloved St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd, Charleston at 11:00am on June 3. All are welcome to the service. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent in Ted's memory to: Lowcountry Food Bank 2856 Azalea Dr, N Charleston, SC 29405. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved