Theodore Monroe "Ted" Strickland Reevesville, SC - Theodore "Ted" Monroe Strickland, 71, of Reevesville, South Carolina; husband of Ennis Felder Strickland passed away on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at Summerville Community Hospice House. He had been a resident of Ashley Gardens Specialty Care Unit in Charleston for over a year after suffering from a traumatic brain injury from a fall that he had sustained at his home while working in the yard. Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial service and committal at Magnolia Cemetery 401 Whetsell Rd., Reevesville South Carolina on Thursday, September 10th, 2020, at 10:00 a.m .Due to the covid-19 epidemic, the family will greet the friends at the graveside just after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reevesville Baptist Church, PO Box 86, Reevesville SC, 29471, or Bethel Baptist Church, PO Box 626, Olanta, South Carolina 29114. Ted was born on December 13th, 1948 in Olanta, South Carolina, son of Mary Driggers Strickland and the late Joseph K Strickland. Ted retired in 2009 as a lieutenant with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, after spending 34 +years of service. Ted had served his Country both in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1971 and then joining the United States Army National Guard where he spent 20 years of service. He was employed at Bryant Funeral Home for 10 years prior to his accident. He was a very active member of Reevesville Baptist Church where he had served as Chairman of the deacon board as well as active deacon many terms, choir member, and chaired and held many positions throughout the church. One favorite pastime was taking his fellow church members on outings on the church van throughout the state. Ted was a Past Master of Harmony Lodge #61, a member of the Eastern Star. Ted was a member of the South Carolina Troopers Association, where he served on the board of Directors until his retirement. He was a member of many local civic organizations. Ted graduated from Olanta High School in 1967 and received an associate degree from Trident Technical College in 1995. Ted love fishing, he loved helping others, spending time with his friends and former colleagues, but his biggest passion was spending time with man's best friend , his precious min pin, Ginger. Ted is survived by his wife of 46 years Ennis Felder Strickland, his two sons, Jerremy Theodore Strickland, Michael Richard Welch, all of Reevesville, South Carolina, his mother, Mary Driggers Strickland, his sister, Martha (George "Shorty") Prince, brother, Ervin (Remona) Carraway, sister-in-law, Nancy W. Strickland, all of Olanta,and sister-in-law, Rose F. Bair, of Reevesville, South Carolina. Ted had many close nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a younger brother, J. Randall Strickland of Olanta. His pallbearers will be Bobby Joe Chinners, Jerry N. Griffin, Roy Judy, Jr., Ben Coker Jr, Sapp Wagers, two special nephews, Shane and Frankie Prince. The members of Harmony Masonic Lodge #61, will act as honorary pallbearers. The South Carolina Highway Patrol will present honors.
