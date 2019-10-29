Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Theodore "Scally" Owens Charleston - Mr. Theodore "Scally" Owens, 69, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 28, 2019. Residence: 826 Corral Dr., Charleston, SC 29414. Mr. Owens is the husband of Rev. Alfreda L. Owens. He is a retired employee of Ralph Johnson VA Medical Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 30, 2019
