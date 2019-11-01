Theodore Owens GOTHIC LODGE #212 F. & A.M. (PHA), TO THE OFFICERS AND MEMBERS: You are requested to attend the funeral service of our late brother Theodore Owens on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 AM at Ebenezer AME Church, 44 Nassau St., Charleston, SC. Wake service at same location Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Interment Paynes Chapel Church, 1230 Old Church Rd, Coardesville, SC 29434. Craft fraternally invited. By Order Of: Corey J. Nelson, W.M. Leonard Myers, P.M., Secty.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 2, 2019