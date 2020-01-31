|
Rev. Theodore Young CHARLESTON - Rev. Theodore Ernest "Harry" Young, 81, of Charleston, South Carolina a retired Reformed Episcopal Minster and retired SCANA mechanic answered the summons of our heavenly father to retire from the labors here on earth to his rewards in heaven on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his residence. Rev. Young is survived by his beloved wife, Dianne Jefferson Young; children, Rosalind Middleton, Dana Scott, Kevin Young (Jacqueline), Pamela Young, Theodora Young and Min. Edward Young (Min. Adrienne Young); siblings, Deacon Herbert Young (Lauretta), Emily Moore, Rev. Henry Young (Frances), Mary Harper, Carl Young (Shirley) and Betty Heyward (Richard). Rev Young was preceded in death by his daughter, the late Sylvia Jenkins (Walter); parents, Theodore and Margerite Young; brothers, Arthur and James Young. The family will receive friends at: 1888 Taberwood Circle, Charleston, SC. The family is requesting that you visit during the hours of 11:00 am - 8:00PM. Condolences may be sent to the Young family at www.pasleysmortuary.com. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 1, 2020