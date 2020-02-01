Home

Rev. Theodore Young

Rev. Theodore Young Obituary
Rev. Theodore Young PROGRESSIVE CHAPTER NO 310, Order of the Eastern Star and Rite of Adoption for the state of S.C. and Jurisdiction. You are requested to assemble for the Wake Service at New Israel Reformed Episcopal Church, 69 Simons St., Charleston, SC, 29403 on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 5:30 PM to pay your last Tribute of Respect to our deceased member, Rev. Bro. Theodore Young, Past Patron. Prince Hall Rite of Adoption O.E.S. All Chapters are invited to attend. By Order Of: Sis. Annabell Middleton-Buggs, Worthy Matron Bro. Clyde Davis, 33deg. Worthy Patron Sis. K. Vanessa Stewart, PM, Secty.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 2, 2020
