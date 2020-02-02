|
|
Theodore Young LILY WORK LODGE #10 F.&A.M., P.H.A.: THE OFFICERS AND MEMBERS: are requested to assemble for the wake service on Monday, February 3, 2020, 6:00 P.M., at New Israel Reformed Episcopal Church, 69 Simons St., Chas, SC, to pay our last Tribute of Respect to our deceased Brother, Theodore Young, PM. You are also requested to attend the funeral service on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at New Israel Reformed Episcopal Church. Craft fraternally invited. By Order Of: Bro. Macio Jacobs, W.M. Bro. Theodore Nelson, PM, Secty
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2020