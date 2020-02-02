|
|
Rev. Theodore Young CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Rev. Theodore E. Young are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 11:00 am in New Israel Reformed Episcopal Church, 69 Simmons Street, Charleston, SC. Rev. Julius Washington, Rector. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Gathering of family and friends will be held at the church Monday from 6-8PM. Rev. Young is survived by his beloved wife, Dianne Jefferson Young; children, Rosalind Middleton, Dana Scott, Kevin Young (Jacqueline), Pamela Young, Theodora Young and Min. Edward Young (Min. Adrienne Young); siblings, Deacon Herbert Young (Lauretta), Emily Moore, Rev. Henry Young (Frances), Mary Harper, Carl Young (Shirley) and Betty Heyward (Richard). Rev. Young was preceded in death by his daughter, the late Sylvia Jenkins (Walter); parents, Theodore and Margerite Young; brothers, Arthur and James Young. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2020